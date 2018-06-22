Dancing doctor defends herself after being suspended and sued

The so-called "dancing doctor" who was suspended and sued when her medical moves went viral is now speaking out.As shown in videos, Dr. Windell Boutte dances and sings while the patients are unconscious.The dermatologist is now facing a number of lawsuits from some who claim the distracted doctor left them disfigured.However, Dr. Boutte says every patient on the videos agreed to the recordings, and that their safety was never in jeopardy.At least one patient seen in a video says she never consented, and she was left deformed by an uneven incision made as the doctor was dancing.------