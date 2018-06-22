U.S. & WORLD

Dancing doctor defends herself after being suspended and sued

EMBED </>More Videos

Dancing doctor defends herself after being suspended and sued. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

The so-called "dancing doctor" who was suspended and sued when her medical moves went viral is now speaking out.

As shown in videos, Dr. Windell Boutte dances and sings while the patients are unconscious.

The dermatologist is now facing a number of lawsuits from some who claim the distracted doctor left them disfigured.

However, Dr. Boutte says every patient on the videos agreed to the recordings, and that their safety was never in jeopardy.

At least one patient seen in a video says she never consented, and she was left deformed by an uneven incision made as the doctor was dancing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersdoctorssingingdanceviral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News