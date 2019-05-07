Dating website rejected close to 9-million people for not being 'attractive enough'

The dating website BeautifulPeople.com has rejected close to nine million people worldwide for not being attractive enough.Now, the site is revealing which ugly traits will likely get you banned.They did a poll of about 3,000 of the 750,000 apparently "super attractive" people who did get accepted.Managing Director Greg Hodge told The Mirror that women found the "ugliest" features to be a bad mouth, being overweight, too short, bad skin and ungroomed facial or body hair, such as a unibrow or back hair.The ugliest features, according to men, were overweight, wonky eyes, big nose, bad skin and poor figure.The site made headlines last year after announcing it would offer plastic surgery consultations after Hodge himself was booted off the site.