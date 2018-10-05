U.S. & WORLD

Daycare may help children become more social and well-behaved, study says

Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

If you send your child to daycare, you will be happy with the results of this new research out of France.

The study, created by Sorbonne University, found that children who attended daycare before the age of three-years-old were more social than children who did not.

It also found they were better behaved than kids raised by a stay at home parent, family member or nanny.

They tracked the emotional well-being and development of nearly 1,500 children through the age of eight.

They also found that kids sent to daycare felt these effects well into adolescence, and had fewer behavioral and social problems.

They add that this is not meant to make parents feel bad, but perhaps make some feel better about their choice.

