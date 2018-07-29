U.S. & WORLD

Debate about music while on hold with CVS goes viral

Debate about music while on hold with CVS goes viral.

A new debate has gone viral, and it is all over the music you hear when you are on hold with CVS pharmacies.

Some doctors and patients, who deal with CVS constantly, have grown to hate the music, which the pharmacy has used for the past 18 years.

A petition has even been launched on Change.org to get CVS to find a new tune.

But other people think the music if just fine.

CVS says feedback from other customers has been generally positive.

