Debate rages over ranking chips in snack variety pack

Debate rages over ranking chips in snack variety pack. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2019.

It's the snack showdown the internet can't stop talking about.

It began with a simple question from comedian Kevin Frederick, who asked: What is the correct way to rank the chips in the Frito-Lay variety pack.



The pack includes:

-Nacho Cheese Doritos
-Cheetos
-Plain Fritos
-Lay's Barbecue

-Cool Ranch Doritos

Though Fredericks says he's still struggling with his order of favorites, not everyone is. For example, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, took a strong stance, saying Cool Ranch is tops and Original Lays come in last.



While Kettle Chips weighed in with a totally different perspective, saying Fredericks may be struggling because the best chips aren't in the pack.

What do YOU think?
