Debate rages over ranking chips in snack variety pack

What is the correct way to rank these chips? pic.twitter.com/NYktna1HJo — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 10, 2019

The correct answer is:

1. Cool ranch

2. Cheetos

3. Nacho cheese Doritos

4. Fritos

5. BBQ lays

6. Original lays



I will not be taking questions. https://t.co/keSJ23IhRN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 11, 2019

It's the snack showdown the internet can't stop talking about.It began with a simple question from comedian Kevin Frederick, who asked: What is the correct way to rank the chips in the Frito-Lay variety pack.The pack includes:-Nacho Cheese Doritos-Cheetos-Plain Fritos-Lay's Barbecue-Cool Ranch DoritosThough Fredericks says he's still struggling with his order of favorites, not everyone is. For example, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, took a strong stance, saying Cool Ranch is tops and Original Lays come in last.While Kettle Chips weighed in with a totally different perspective, saying Fredericks may be struggling because the best chips aren't in the pack.What do YOU think?