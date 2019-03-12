Debate rages over ranking chips in snack variety pack

It began with a simple question from comedian Kevin Frederick, who asked: What is the correct way to rank the chips in the Frito-Lay variety pack.
What is the correct way to rank these chips? pic.twitter.com/NYktna1HJo— Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 10, 2019
The pack includes:
-Nacho Cheese Doritos
-Cheetos
-Plain Fritos
-Lay's Barbecue
-Cool Ranch Doritos
Though Fredericks says he's still struggling with his order of favorites, not everyone is. For example, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, took a strong stance, saying Cool Ranch is tops and Original Lays come in last.
The correct answer is:— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 11, 2019
1. Cool ranch
2. Cheetos
3. Nacho cheese Doritos
4. Fritos
5. BBQ lays
6. Original lays
I will not be taking questions. https://t.co/keSJ23IhRN
While Kettle Chips weighed in with a totally different perspective, saying Fredericks may be struggling because the best chips aren't in the pack.
What do YOU think?