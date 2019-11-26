Deck the Halls Light Show kicks off at City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Deck the Hall light show kicked off its third season at Dilworth Park on Monday night
Christmas lights are synchronized to holiday music and projected onto the west Market street side of City Hall.
Created by Philadelphia-based art and design studio, Klip Collective, the show will run daily beginning at 5:30 p.m.
This season's schedule is as follows:
Nov. 25 (Opening Night): every 30 minutes
Nov. 26-Dec. 21: Sunday-Thursday, every hour
Friday-Saturday, every 30 minutes
Dec. 22-Jan.1: Daily, every 30 minutes
