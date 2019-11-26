Society

Deck the Halls Light Show kicks off at City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Deck the Hall light show kicked off its third season at Dilworth Park on Monday night

Christmas lights are synchronized to holiday music and projected onto the west Market street side of City Hall.

Created by Philadelphia-based art and design studio, Klip Collective, the show will run daily beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This season's schedule is as follows:

Nov. 25 (Opening Night): every 30 minutes

Nov. 26-Dec. 21: Sunday-Thursday, every hour

Friday-Saturday, every 30 minutes

Dec. 22-Jan.1: Daily, every 30 minutes

