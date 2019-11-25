Deck the Halls light show premieres at City Hall Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Deck the Hall light show kicks off its third season at Dilworth Park Monday.
Christmas lights are synchronized to holiday music and projected onto the west Market street side of City Hall.
Created by Philadelphia-based art and design studio, Klip Collective, the show will run daily beginning at 5:30 p.m.
This season's schedule is as follows:
Nov. 25 (Opening Night): every 30 minutes
Nov. 26-Dec. 21: Sunday-Thursday, every hour
Friday-Saturday, every 30 minutes
Dec. 22-Jan.1: Daily, every 30 minutes
6abc is a proud sponsor of the event.
