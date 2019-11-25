Deck the Halls light show premieres at City Hall Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Deck the Hall light show kicks off its third season at Dilworth Park Monday.Christmas lights are synchronized to holiday music and projected onto the west Market street side of City Hall.Created by Philadelphia-based art and design studio, Klip Collective, the show will run daily beginning at 5:30 p.m.Nov. 25 (Opening Night): every 30 minutesNov. 26-Dec. 21: Sunday-Thursday, every hourFriday-Saturday, every 30 minutesDec. 22-Jan.1: Daily, every 30 minutes6abc is a proud sponsor of the event.