Delaware businesses fed up with delayed construction project

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Several Delaware business owners are demanding answers after they say delays on a construction project are costing them money.

Traffic closures along Route 9 near Halcyon Drive in New Castle make it difficult for anyone to get into the Garfield Park shopping area.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority had originally scheduled a sign removal along the highway in November.

"They came to us and they told us November the 25th that they would start working on it and that they would only be three weeks. Well, we're going into the middle of January and it's still closed," Edward Harrison, who owns Prime Styles Barbershop and Cafe.

The agency tells Action News it has no firm timeline on completion.

The construction project also requires workers to cut off electricity.

Delmarva Power says it's working to de-energize the area without impacting homes and businesses for a long period of time.
