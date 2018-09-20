Delaware 8-year-old becomes TIME for Kids student reporter

Delaware student Tiana Sirmans is just eight-years-old, and she already has quite the resume.The New Castle third grader is one of 10 kids from across the country selected to be a student reporter for TIME For Kids.As one of the new crop of student reporters for the young edition of TIME, Tiana will write articles for school students across the United States.She's already taken red carpet broadcasting classes at New York Fashion Week, and she's made several appearances on Good Morning America, even interviewing Carol Burnett.Now, her next big gig -- she was chosen from hundreds of applicants.The Pleasantville Elementary School third-grader is the youngest of the 10 reporters.When she grows up, she wants to be a journalist, a chef and an author -- among other things.------