Delaware County 2-year-old steals the show with Mary Poppins dance in Disney

A little girl from Delaware County stole the show when she danced with a character from the original Mary Poppins at Walt Disney World.Two-year-old Marceline Raider joined Mary Poppins' friend, Bert, to pull off the "penguin dance" performed by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 film.Marceline's mom, Amanda, shared the video on Facebook, where it has garnered tens of thousands of likes.Amanda says her daughter watches Mary Poppins non-stop at their home in Aston, and was even named after Walt Disney's hometown.