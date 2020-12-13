New COVID-19 restrictions going into effect in Delaware Monday

Governor John Carney announced the new mitigation measures on Thursday to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 14.
The new restrictions include the following:
- Businesses above 100,000 square feet are limited to 20 percent of stated fire capacity.
- All other businesses, including most retail stores and all restaurants, are limited to 30 percent of stated fire capacity.
- Retail below 5,000 square feet, all Houses of Worship, and funeral services are limited to 40 percent of stated fire capacity.
- A 10 p.m. curfew will be imposed at Delaware restaurants and bars.
- Exercise classes at gyms are limited to 10 people and exercise machines must be spaced 10 feet apart
- Indoor gatherings at businesses or indoor spaces open to the public must be limited to the lesser of 30 percent of the venue's stated fire capacity, or 10 people.
Employees are excluded from business capacity restriction calculations.
Last week, Carney announced a Stay-at-Home advisory, a universal mask order and a request to pause in-person learning.
"These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware's hospital capacity and protect lives this winter," said Governor Carney. "Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We all need to follow their lead and do our part to protect others."
Carney said there will be a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for businesses during the Stay-at-Home advisory. A first violation of COVID-19 restrictions will result in an immediate civil fine. A second violation will result in closure, until the establishment submits a reopening plan approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).
Restaurants will remain at 30% capacity, but must have signage prominently displayed on the table stating that parties must be from the same household. Restaurants also must share messaging on masking compliance.
Mall food courts are capped at 20% of stated fire capacity, or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
