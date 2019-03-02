Delaware declares emergency quarantine to fight invasive bug

State agriculture officials have declared an emergency quarantine for several areas in northern Delaware in an effort to combat the spread of an invasive, vegetation-munching bug called the spotted lanternfly.Under the quarantine announced Friday, members of the public are prohibited from moving regulated articles - including any vehicle - within or from 11 zip codes in New Castle County unless they have signed, and are carrying, a state-issued checklist.People who live outside the quarantine area but work or visit there also would be required to have a checklist or risk a civil penalty of no less than $100 nor more than $1,000 per violation.Businesses, meanwhile, must have permits in order to move regulated articles, which include plants, lumber, mulch, outdoor equipment and construction materials.-----