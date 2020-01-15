Society

'Seeking financial independence?' Delaware police capitalize on royal family announcement for recruiting

Dover, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Dover Police Department is capitalizing on the royal family's recent drama by using an image of Prince Harry to attract new recruits.

Dover police posted a photoshopped image of Prince Harry also known as the Duke of Sussex, in a Dover police uniform.

The image was posted following the recent news that Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, infamously announced they were "stepping back" as senior royals and would "work to become financially independent."


The post on Dover Police Department read, "Seeking financial independence? Ready to move out of Grand-Mum's house? We have a ROYAL opportunity for you! Dover Police is accepting applications for the 2020 hiring process!"

The post quickly went viral on Facebook and won praise from neighboring police departments.

"Smashing job mate! Jolly good!" the Harrington Police Department wrote under the post, while the University of Delaware Police responded by saying the Dover Police Department has "won the internet for the day."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydoverfacebookprince harryroyal familydelaware newspoliceviral
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, missing people: Police
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
1 dead, 4 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
Number of complaints against shuttered wedding venue rises
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Chester Co. ballet instructor convicted for molesting student
Show More
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Eagles legend Harold Carmichael selected to Hall of Fame
Fmr. Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs: Prosecutors
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News