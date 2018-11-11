SOCIETY

Delaware State Police search for missing man

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware State Police search for missing man. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for at least a day.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Yeager was last heard from Saturday via text messages.

Yeager is described as being 6'0", 169 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He may be driving a gray 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Yeager was last seen in Sandtown, Kent County.

If you see him, you're urged to call Delaware State Police right away.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsmissing man
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
UPS preparing for possible employee strike
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
Special Delivery! Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives
Kentucky woman's stolen car returned with apology letter
More Society
Top Stories
23 dead in Northern California wildfire
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Cold Saturday night perfect for ice skating in Center City
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys
West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Show More
Police search for lottery ticket thieves in Bensalem
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Young father's 2016 murder remains unsolved
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Man critical after being shot 5 times in Strawberry Mansion
More News