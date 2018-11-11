Delaware State Police search for missing man

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for at least a day.Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Yeager was last heard from Saturday via text messages.Yeager is described as being 6'0", 169 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.He may be driving a gray 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe.Yeager was last seen in Sandtown, Kent County.If you see him, you're urged to call Delaware State Police right away.------