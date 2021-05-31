memorial day

Delaware County community pays tribute to fallen service members

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Veterans in Delaware County, Pennsylvania recognized Memorial Day with a service in front of the courthouse in Media.

Mayor Bob McMahon, who's a veteran himself, says he knows how much events like this were missed during last year's lockdown.

"Memorial Day is the most important day to a veteran," said Mayor McMahon.

Monday's service featured singers, a bugler, and speeches from veterans in the area. What was different from years past, however, was a parade down State Street. Organizers said while that was not possible due to uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions during planning, it was important to recognize Memorial Day in some capacity.

"This is a great thing and by next year we'll be back to full celebration mode," said Army veteran Joe Bracken.

"On this Memorial Day I especially think of the sacrifice my shipmates made in service to their country," said one speaker.

"I had no idea how many people were going to come today but it was packed," said Mayor McMahon. "We really needed an event like this, it lifts the spirits of all veterans."

It also gives veterans a sense of community and the opportunity to be together while honoring their fallen heroes.

"What came to my mind was mostly the teardrops forming in my eyes. Even my daughter recognized that and put her arm around my shoulders," said Bracken.

