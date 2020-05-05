feel good

Delaware County father of 7 goes home after almost 6 weeks battling COVID-19

By Ashley Johnson
MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a big celebration on Tuesday for a Delaware County father of seven who got to go home after spending almost six weeks battling the coronavirus.

Brian Robinson was greeted with an army of cheerleaders after leaving Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday.

"My legs wouldn't work at all when I first got here but they fixed me and I'm just blessed, nothing else to it, a whole lot of people prayed for me," Robinson said.

On Tuesday, many prayers were answered.

"Everything out here means the world to me and it was a weird experience waking up and not knowing where I'm at," Robinson said.

"Not to be there when everything is critical and you can't be there to love them, touch them, support them, advocate for them-- it's very hard," said his sister, Caryn Cabbler.

Robinson walked out of Bryan Mawr Rehab after spending several weeks in the ICU at two previous hospitals. Doctors say when he came here he had lost bone mass and had to undergo intense physical therapy along with dialysis.

"Nothing brings more joy and smile to all the caregivers than seeing this patient walk out and I'm fortunate enough to say I have three other patients with the same issue going home today," said Dr. Rajendre Padhye.

Robinson is now counting every blessing and ready to make up all the quality time he missed with loved ones.

"My family came here, my grandkids are here, my children are here, that's the best part to see them all. I want to hug them all and kiss them all but we still have to maintain social distancing," Robinson said.

