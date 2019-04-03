Dentist offers new smile to Denny's beating victim

FREMONT, Calif. (WPVI) -- A dentist stepped up in a big way to help the victim of a brutal assault, who was just trying to look out for a restaurant employee.With tears in his eyes and gratitude written all over his face, Frederick Ibonie met Dr. Nidhi Pai via Facetime on Tuesday, repeating, "thank you," to the California dentist.While on vacation, Dr. Pai and her husband, saw sister station ABC7's story about how Ibonie lost three of his teeth after someone attacked him outside a Fremont, California Denny's."It was so emotional to see that. I'm really sorry you had to go through this," said Dr. Pai to Ibonie over the phone.The Pai's found ABC7 news reporter Kate Larsen on Twitter and made a very generous offer to Ibonie, who doesn't have health insurance or extra money to pay for his medical treatments."We promise that Frederick is going to have the best smile," said Dr. Pai. "Whatever it takes to get his smile back, we guarantee that we're going to make sure that he's happy-- free of charge, of course."Ibonie said, "It's filled my heart with so much joy and love and hope, I can't express my thanks to everybody enough for what's happened."On Sunday morning, while waiting for his food, Ibonie stood up for a Denny's employee who was being harassed by a belligerent customer. That customer then punched Ibonie, leaving him with a broken nose, palate and teeth and ten stitches in his lip.Fremont police released security photos of the suspect, who fled the scene after attacking Ibonie.Ibonie's mother, Paula Ibonie, wants justice for her son and the community. "My plea is everybody look at his picture 'cause this guy's dangerous."Initially, it was believed that the suspect was a Door Dash driver, but on Tuesday morning, investigators at the Fremont Police Department said there was no evidence of that.However, on Tuesday night, investigators say they received new information from Door Dash about a second employee who better matches the suspect description.No arrests have been made.