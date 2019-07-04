Descendants of the Declaration's signers celebrate in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence, also known as DSDI, met in Philadelphia today.
They let freedom ring once more as children descendants tapped the Liberty Bell. The sound of the Centennial Bell housed in Independence Hall rang in sync with their taps.
Featured with the descendants were two recently naturalized citizens.
The families involved must trace their heritage directly back to a Founding Father in order to qualify for membership.
