Designer creates asymmetrical jeans

When you are in the market for a new pair of jeans it usually boils down to whether you want fit or flare.Now you can have it all.A designer named Ksenia Schnaider is the mastermind of these multitasking, asymmetric jeans with one fitted leg and one flared one.While reaction to her creation has been swift, Schnaider says some people are interested in the style and she has wanted to make these pants for a couple of seasons now.She said it is not a joke and refers to the pants as "a head-turner."