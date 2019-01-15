SOCIETY

Designer creates asymmetrical jeans

EMBED </>More Videos

Designer creates asymmetrical jeans: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., January 15, 2019

By
When you are in the market for a new pair of jeans it usually boils down to whether you want fit or flare.

Now you can have it all.

A designer named Ksenia Schnaider is the mastermind of these multitasking, asymmetric jeans with one fitted leg and one flared one.


While reaction to her creation has been swift, Schnaider says some people are interested in the style and she has wanted to make these pants for a couple of seasons now.

She said it is not a joke and refers to the pants as "a head-turner."
Related Topics:
societyfashion
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Meghan Markle teases due date
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Two Events Later This Week Followed By Arctic Air
Several homes on fire in Trenton
UPS facility reopens after hostage situation in NJ
Carson Wentz will be Eagles starting QB next season
Police: Gunmen fire shots at person running in Logan
Group urges faster action after NJ wrestler's dreadlocks cut
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
Flyers Powerplay: Champions with heart
Show More
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Car hits side of preschool building in Bucks Co.
Police: 2 thieves sought in Dollar General robbery in Fern Rock
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Philabundance sends food for furloughed TSA workers
More News