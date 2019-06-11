diner en blanc

Diner en Blanc date to be revealed at Old City party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the mystery surrounding the eighth annual Diner en Blanc will soon be revealed.

Each year, thousands of people don their white finery to sample food, art, music and elegance in Philadelphia.

Last year's dinner happened around City Hall.

On Tuesday night, a party will be held at the Bourse Food Hall in Old City to reveal this year's date.

However, as in the past, the location will remain a secret until the last moment.
