u.s. & world

Disney Springs in Florida reopens with new restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney began the phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district with new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While Disney World's theme parks and hotels remain closed, the company calls the Disney Springs' Wednesday reopening a "welcome milestone."

Guests will notice some changes at the Orlando-area complex, which implemented a number of health and safety measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities.

For example, all Cast Members and guests over the age of three must wear face coverings, and everyone must undergo temperature screenings. Disney Springs will also limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. The district even installed barriers in some areas where it's difficult to maintain physical distancing.

"We've got an incredible group of Cast Members here circulating throughout the property to assist [guests] in this way. It's a really exciting time here," Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon told WFTV.



Several Disney-owned and -operated stores and venues are open or will reopen next week, but live entertainment is suspended.

No plans were announced for Downtown Disney, a similar dining and shopping complex at Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthfloridadisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
COVID-19 outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms hospital
Matt Lauer says Ronan Farrow's work on him was shoddy and biased
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware retailers can begin to operate by appointment
Car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops reopen in New Jersey
Despite drops in nearby counties, COVID-19 cases in Delco persist
Crews battle forest fire in Winslow Twp., N.J.
Gov. Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early
CDC releases pool operating guidelines amid pandemic
Target's digital sales climb 141%
Show More
Jefferson's 'Swab Squad' awarded 2020 Webby Award
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Breezy and Cool Today
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Summonses issued as N.J. gym continues defying shutdown order
More TOP STORIES News