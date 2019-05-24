Society

Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers

DOWNEY, Calif. -- If you think you have what it takes to defend the Dark Side in a galaxy far, far away, Disneyland may have the perfect job for you.

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is holding two open casting calls on Friday for Stormtroopers.

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

The job description says performers will appear before thousands of guests each day and must be high-energy performers who "bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga."

Performers must be between 5'10" and 6 feet tall.

The casting calls are at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey.

Participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the morning session, and by 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Find more information on the casting calls at disneycareers.com.

EMBED More News Videos

Disney CEO Bob Iger gives a personal tour of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowneylos angeles countydisneydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Man dead, woman injured in North Philly shooting
Gritty releases his Memorial Day Weekend playlist
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
Show More
Philly population continues to grow...just barely
Police search for woman who opened fire in West Philly
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
AAA: Higher gas prices during Memorial Day weekend
Headed to Delaware beaches? There are rules to follow
More TOP STORIES News