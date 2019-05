EMBED >More News Videos Disney CEO Bob Iger gives a personal tour of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After months of work, and a little bit of pixie dust, Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle reopened Friday. It had been closed since January.The park's iconic centerpiece has a new roof along with sparkling new touches. The pink and blue colors are deeper, and the castle now shimmers.It comes ahead of the much-anticipated grand opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opening on May 31.