Displaced soup kitchen in A.C. finds a temporary space

Displaced soup kitchen in Atlantic City finds a temporary space. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
An Atlantic City charity has found space to serve meals after being forced to leave its building on Thursday.

Leaders from Sister Jean's Soup Kitchen say they're still trying to find a permanent home, but are dedicated to continuing to serve the needy in the meantime.

Thursday's and Friday's meals are at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

Sister Jean's used to be in an old church on Pacific Avenue, but it was damaged in Hurricane Sandy and is now badly deteriorating. The city deemed it unsafe.

The charity is still looking for a new permanent space to call home.

