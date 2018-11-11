Doctors respond to NRA after being told to 'stay in their lane'

The National Rifle Association told a doctors' group to stay out of the gun debate, and now some doctors are lashing out at the group.A recent article published by the American College of Physicians called firearm violence, "a public health crisis that requires the nation's immediate attention."The NRA tweeted that "someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane."In response, one doctor Tweeted an x-ray and wrote, "I helped save a gun violence victim in med school. This is me, in my lane, NRA."------