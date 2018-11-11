U.S. & WORLD

Doctors respond to NRA after being told to 'stay in their lane'

Doctors respond to NRA after being told to 'stay in their lane'.

The National Rifle Association told a doctors' group to stay out of the gun debate, and now some doctors are lashing out at the group.

A recent article published by the American College of Physicians called firearm violence, "a public health crisis that requires the nation's immediate attention."

The NRA tweeted that "someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane."

In response, one doctor Tweeted an x-ray and wrote, "I helped save a gun violence victim in med school. This is me, in my lane, NRA."

