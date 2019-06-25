Society

Domestic violence victim charged after handing in husband's guns to police

LAKELAND, Fla. (WPVI) -- When an alleged victim of domestic violence tried to protect herself, she found herself in jail.

Courtney Irby brought her estranged husband's guns to the police department in Lakeland, Florida before he was released on bail following a domestic violence arrest.

When she did, she was arrested and charged with armed burglary.

She says she feared for her life.

Her husband, Joseph Irby, was in jail for trying to run her over with her car and a judge ordered him to turn over his guns.

She was afraid he wasn't going to do it, so she did it herself.

Officers called Joseph in prison, and he said he wanted to press charges against her for taking his guns.

Courtney was jailed without bail for five days.

They both head back to court on July 16th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkersdomestic violenceguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle blaze at Philly pharmacy, laundromat
Police: Man arrested for alleged rape in Roxborough
Bug bomb may be to blame for explosion in Lawndale
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Pa. GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
'Chaotic scene' after people jump to escape burning home
HEARTWARMING: Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot
Show More
Prosecutor: Ring shipped Oxycodone in stuffed animals
Refinery fire not formally under control; no health concerns
Crews battle house blaze in Warrington
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Cosby files appeal over testimony from other women accusers
More TOP STORIES News