Dorney Park removes personalized bullet keychains after backlash

.@DorneyParkPR Offering kids a bullet with their name on it at an amusement park gift shop is already the most ill advised thing to happen this summer. Who greenlit this? Imagine a shooting survivor encountering this? pic.twitter.com/BMS2yWf019 — Rally Girl (@good__trouble) May 30, 2019

This item has been pulled from our merchandise. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. — Dorney Park (@DorneyParkPR) May 30, 2019

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania amusement park is no longer selling a bullet cartridge keychain that could be personalized with the buyer's name.Sarah Keller tells lehighvalley.com she felt a mix of horror and disbelief when her daughter spotted the souvenir for sale in the gift shop at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Her daughter said, "Whoa, that's crazy."Keller shared a photo of a display with a friend who criticized the item on social media.In a statement, Dorney Park said it has ceased offering the merchandise. The park said it believes it can offer its "guests products that are more suitable for our family friendly environment."