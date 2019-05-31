Society

Dorney Park removes personalized bullet keychains after backlash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania amusement park is no longer selling a bullet cartridge keychain that could be personalized with the buyer's name.

Sarah Keller tells lehighvalley.com she felt a mix of horror and disbelief when her daughter spotted the souvenir for sale in the gift shop at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Her daughter said, "Whoa, that's crazy."

Keller shared a photo of a display with a friend who criticized the item on social media.



In a statement, Dorney Park said it has ceased offering the merchandise. The park said it believes it can offer its "guests products that are more suitable for our family friendly environment."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypa. newsamusement parkdorney park
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
Wanted man found hiding in trunk at Pa. auction center
AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny
Show More
Cherry Hill girl among 8 co-champions in National Spelling Bee
Police: 4 arrested in Dunkin' Donuts burglary spree in NJ
CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks to educate
Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning car in Fla.
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
More TOP STORIES News