Dorney Park removes personalized bullet keychains after backlash

Sarah Keller tells lehighvalley.com she felt a mix of horror and disbelief when her daughter spotted the souvenir for sale in the gift shop at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Her daughter said, "Whoa, that's crazy."
Keller shared a photo of a display with a friend who criticized the item on social media.
.@DorneyParkPR Offering kids a bullet with their name on it at an amusement park gift shop is already the most ill advised thing to happen this summer. Who greenlit this? Imagine a shooting survivor encountering this? pic.twitter.com/BMS2yWf019— Rally Girl (@good__trouble) May 30, 2019
In a statement, Dorney Park said it has ceased offering the merchandise. The park said it believes it can offer its "guests products that are more suitable for our family friendly environment."
This item has been pulled from our merchandise. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.— Dorney Park (@DorneyParkPR) May 30, 2019