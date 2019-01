Dozens of people gathered in South Philadelphia Sunday, rallying to end Southeast Asian deportations.Organizers claim since 1998, more than 16,000 individuals from Vietnam and Cambodia have been issued deportation orders.Some 14,000 are still living in the United States in limbo, uncertain if ICE will detain them.Along with the rally, the Vietlead and Southeast Asian Freedom network also held a 'teach-in' and 'know your rights' training.