Dozens in Bucks Co. cut hair to help kids who lost theirs

Watch the report from Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Dozens of people got their hair cut Friday morning for a great cause.

The 11th annual Kathy's Cuts benefitting Wigs for Kids took place in Southampton, Bucks County.

Kathy Romano from the Preston and Steve Show hosted the event at TruBeauty Concepts Beauty Center.

Children, teens and adults had at least 12 inches of hair cut and donated to children who have lost their hair due to medical issues.

And hair donors received special goodie bags.

