'Drag Queen Storytime' sparks more discussion in Haverford Twp.

HAVERFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- On Wednesday evening, a larger than normal crowd filtered into the Haverford Township Board of Trustees meeting. On the agenda for most speakers: story time.Specifically, the event taking place this Saturday at the library known as "Drag Queen Story Hour."In its second year, the event is part of the library Pride Day celebration, commemorating Pride Month."Don't have it in a public room where young children will walk in and see it and their brains will never be the same," said speaker Courtney Mitchell."Our township can do better, this board can do better. This board did better last year when they approved it for the first time," said proponent Colin McCrossan.On Monday, residents also packed the township commissioners meeting to sound off.Similar events have also taken place around the country and in the Philadelphia area."It's like any other story time which we have all the time," said board president Phil Goldsmith. "People that don't want to come to it, don't have to come. This is not a mandatory course like in school or a class in school this is a public library," he added.Goldsmith added last year's event drew more than 200 people. It's only competition, the Harry Potter birthday party.But, area residents like Lorraine Williams from Havertown, feel the event isn't sending the right message about diversity."We feel that a healthy self-acceptance of oneself is really what should be promoted. I do not think the drag queen program does this and furthermore I do believe they mock women," Williams said.As it stands, board officials say they plan on moving forward with the event on Saturday. Officials say an official decision won't be reached until Thursday. Those in opposition say they plan on hosting a peaceful prayer vigil outside the library.