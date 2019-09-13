Society

Dragonfly, insect migration including lanternflies headed toward Philadelphia

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Cleveland said an insect migration including lanternflies is headed toward Philadelphia.

They spotted an unusually large blob on their radar, which was not precipitation. They determined this is most likely a migration of insects including lanternflies and dragonflies in the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia police tweeted a PSA to please not call 911 to report a lanternfly sighting.

