Society

Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

A cactus crashed through the windshield of a car near Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (NorthwestFire/Twitter)

TUCSON, Calif. -- Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver's identity wasn't released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonacar crashcar accidentbuzzworthyu.s. & worldtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philly
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Toddler thrown into field in West Philly during argument
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in NYC
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Show More
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
Couples say they were targeted by thieves at Del. weddings
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC with parade
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
More TOP STORIES News