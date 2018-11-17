U.S. & WORLD

Driver facing charges after car smashes into police station in Illinois

Driver facing charges after car smashes into police station in Illinois.

Video shows the moments a driver lost control of his vehicle and smashed right into an Illinois police station.

According to authorities, the driver was high on cocaine and was driving 100 miles an hour at the time of the incident.

The driver hit a curb, then hit a brick wall and went airborne.

The car finally smashed into the police station's window.

No one was hurt.

The driver faces multiple charges.

