Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell used at MLK Day ceremony

MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on January 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The nation honored the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

It's a federal holiday and day of service to mark the birthday of the iconic civil rights leader.

Dr. King's life and legacy was honored in Philadelphia with the annual National Bell Ringing ceremony.

The tradition went on, however, it was held at Hotel 21 at 17th and Market streets because the real Liberty Bell is closed due to the government shutdown.

A substitute bell was used courtesy of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other dignitaries were on hand for the event.

