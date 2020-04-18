PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers came together Saturday to get food to families in need, in particular those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Easter Outreach is a network of 90 local churches that have delivered meals every Easter to the less fortunate and elderly for a decade.
This year is different, and the need is greater.
Related: COVID-19 in PA: 1,628 more positive cases, 83 additional deaths
For the past three weeks, they have provided more than 3,000 families with meals.
Easter Outreach headed out again Saturday for their annual service at Roxborough Presbyterian Church where they boxed up 13,000 pounds of food.
The boxes were transported to other area churches who distribute a box to church members in need.
The organization focuses on delivering to the area's poorest zip codes in and around Philadelphia.
Related: Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19
Vito Baldini, who works with the organization said they will continue even after life starts to get back to normal.
"For the past three weeks, we have provided more than 3,000 families with meals," said Baldini. "We work with the City of Philadelphia, Philabundance, and multiple church denominations to source more than 33,000 pounds of food to families, students, and seniors across the region at no cost to churches or the direct beneficiaries."
Easter Outreach delivers meals to thousands in need during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News