Elderly best friends stick together in the hospital

Best friends, both in their 90s, support each other in hospital. Watch the report from April 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This story is sure to make you smile.

Meet 90-year-old Ying Hoang and her pal, 96-year-old Ha Sui.

The two not only live across from one another in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section, they've been best friends for decades.

Last month, both Ying and Ha were admitted to the hospital at the same time.

And, just like in their everyday life, the women somehow wound up in rooms right across from one another.

Though Ha was discharged first, she wasn't quite ready to leave her bestie.

Ying's granddaughter sent us these sweet images of Ha sitting by her friend's bedside... watching television, holding hands, and offering words of encouragement.

She says it was just too precious not to share.
