U.S. & WORLD

Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to undergo sensitivity training

EMBED </>More Videos

Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to undergo sensitivity training. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises nationwide will undergo sensitivity training.

It comes following an incident at a KFC in Mississippi in May.

A deaf woman says employees mocked her while she was trying to order food.

A nonprofit corporation that advocates for people with disabilities reached an agreement with the company that operates the fast-food franchises.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldkfctaco bellfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Dollar Tree to give away school supplies to military families
NY train derailment spills thousands of gallons of fuel into Delaware River
Wake Forest basketball coach pleads not guilty in tourist's death
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Georgia student's college wishes granted after she sends them into the sky
Target to hire 150 employees for South Philadelphia and Chester County stores
Charlottesville, Virginia takes precaution ahead of one-year anniversary of violent rally
More Society
Top Stories
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
Eagles lose to Steelers in pre-season game, but fans still smiling
Man killed after being shot near middle school in Millville
Local rapper among 2 dead in North Philly drive-by shooting
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
Prosecutors release video of harrowing roadside shootout
Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill
Show More
$50,000 in rewards for info after Camden detectives shot
Pleasantville principal arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Man sought for robbery of TD Bank in Wyncote
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Some of ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah's convictions thrown out
More News