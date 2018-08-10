Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to undergo sensitivity training

Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises nationwide will undergo sensitivity training.
It comes following an incident at a KFC in Mississippi in May.
A deaf woman says employees mocked her while she was trying to order food.
A nonprofit corporation that advocates for people with disabilities reached an agreement with the company that operates the fast-food franchises.
