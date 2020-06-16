Encampment to help Philly homeless grows on Ben Franklin Parkway, city says not "long-term solution"

Sanctioning this encampment as a permanent, legal - no police zone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An encampment is growing along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.Organizers tell Action News that it serves as a two-fold protest: to continue support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring awareness to the city's homelessness problem. However, city officials said it is "not a long-term solution to homelessness and we are concerned about the safety and health of the individuals there."Jennifer Bennetch, one of those organizers with Occupy PHA, said deep down they don't want to have these encampments."No matter what side of politics people are on, just moving these living, breathing human beings, who aren't gonna disappear off the face of the earth, from place to place is never gonna solve this issue," Bennetch said.Bennetch said, unless their demands are met, they're not leaving.If the city moves them by force, she said, "We'll just move to another location."Some of their demands include:Ronald Story is one of the homeless people who live at the encampment."This is going to last until everyone out here gets a house," Story said.Neighbors nearby said they have not had any problems with the encampment or its residents."We haven't had any disturbance or anything like that. It's been a peaceful positive movement," said Lauren Fiori of Fairmount."Inaction is not acceptable at this point. Something has to be done," said Grant McHaney of Fairmount.Jamon Johnson, a local pastor who has been helping out at the encampment, said the people currently living on the parkway just want a better life."A lot of them here are not here because they chose to be here," Johnson said.On Monday night, City Hall responded. Mayor Jim Kenney's office said officials are aware of all the demands made by the group.The city released the following statement: