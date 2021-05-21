Society

'Everyone is Awesome' LEGO set celebrates diversity

The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag in honor of Pride Month.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Everyone is Awesome' LEGO set celebrates diversity

LEGO has announced a special collection to commemorate Pride Month: Everyone is Awesome.

The set is designed to celebrate the diversity of LEGO fans and the world around us.

The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQ+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.

EMBED More News Videos

Lego has unveiled a new project to help kids with visual impairment learn Braille in a fun way.



Designer Matthew Ashton, LEGO's Vice President of Design, says he wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

"Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe 'Everyone is awesome'!"

The 346-piece model stands 4-inches tall and has a depth of 5 inches. It goes on sale on June 1, to mark the start of Pride Month, and will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores, with a recommended retail price of $34.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelegotoys
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man beaten to death behind bars: 'He had a broken neck'
Man wanted for stalking, sexually assaulting women over 3-day span: Philly police
Warning issued after video shows children rescued at Jersey shore
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
3 teens killed in Kelly Drive crash identified
Mother accused of killing toddler faces new charges in murder-for-hire plot
Top-ranked high school pole vaulter trying to break national record
Show More
Philly business owners, residents at odds over parking
William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Alleged Facebook confession leads to renewed push for justice
Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
More TOP STORIES News