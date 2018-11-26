SOCIETY

Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this holiday season

Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage.

The tight supply means higher prices and less selection.

Experts say that during the Great Recession 10 years ago, farmers cut back on growing trees, affecting today's supplies.

Make sure to get one of these trees for the holidays.


They say larger retailers won't be impacted as much as smaller vendors.

But experts say don't panic too much -- you'll still find a tree. It just might cost you a few extra bucks.

