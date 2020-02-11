Society

Fake athletic profile released amid college admissions scandal

More information has been released in the college admissions scandal involving actress Lori Loughlin and her family.

Prosecutors have filed the fake athletic profile that portrayed Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, as a gold-medal-winning crew coxswain.

That profile helped Olivia Jade, known for being a social media influencer, gain admission to the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors say she did not actually participate in crew competitively, and that the profile was created by Rick Singer and his associates.

Singer has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges.

Loughlin and her husband stand charged with conspiracy for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have not accused their daughters of criminal wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniascandalcollege
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man admits killing father, brother in West Oak Lane: Police
Student sexually assaulted near West Chester University
Man opens fire on Philly officers during robbery investigation
Trump pays tribute to 2 fallen soldiers in Delaware
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Expensive puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel: Breeder
Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash
Show More
Philadelphia police search for purse-snatching trio
Man critically injured in Powelton shooting
Suspect told NJ teen he was at home to pick her up: Police
AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Milder Today
Fmr. CHOP patient raises $10K via slime to help others
More TOP STORIES News