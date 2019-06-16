Fake 'Gyro-Drop' ride video goes viral on social media

An image of an astounding amusement park ride in South Korea has gone viral online, but don't get too excited, because it's fake.
The video shows the so-called 'Gyro-Drop' free fall ride.
A rotating gondola carries riders up along a tower that essentially triples in size, and when it reaches the top it drops from the gondola and turns into a swing.
The ride does exist, but the embellishments online are fake.
The real Gyro-Drop goes up only about 230-feet, and does not turn into a swing.
