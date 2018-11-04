Fallen firefighters honored at Inclusion Ceremony in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --Delaware County Fire and EMS honored first responders who lost their lives in service.
An annual Inclusion Ceremony was held at the Fire and EMS Memorial in Rose Tree Park in Media on Sunday.
Family, friends and members of local fire companies and departments paid tribute to Firefighters Thomas Chambers and Byron Evans, along with Deputy Chief Michael Morgan.
Their names will be added to the wall of the memorial.
