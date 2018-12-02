Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue removed from her prime location

The famed "Fearless Girl" statue near Wall Street in New York has been removed from her prime location.The four-foot-tall bronze sculpture was moved from Lower Manhattan this week.For about a year and a half, she faced the popular "Charging Bull" statue.It was supposed to be a temporary display, but the city decided to keep it after an online petition was started.The Fearless Girl statue will eventually be re-installed in front of the New York Stock Exchange.------