Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue removed from her prime location

Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue removed from her prime location. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

The famed "Fearless Girl" statue near Wall Street in New York has been removed from her prime location.

The four-foot-tall bronze sculpture was moved from Lower Manhattan this week.

For about a year and a half, she faced the popular "Charging Bull" statue.

It was supposed to be a temporary display, but the city decided to keep it after an online petition was started.

The Fearless Girl statue will eventually be re-installed in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

