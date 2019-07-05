Society

Families are enjoying the warm weather at the Jersey Shore

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a hot day on Friday down the Jersey Shore. Many people were there for the long holiday weekend.

The day started off overcast, but then the clouds gave way to sun.

"It's really hot, but the ocean's so refreshing," said Lauren Liedel, from Maple Shade, New Jersey.

The sand was very hot to walk on.

"I made the mistake of leaving my sandals down by our stuff, and it's warm so you can't take more than 15, 20 steps, so you either have to stop or run," said Jordan Clark, from Scranton, who went to cool off his feet in the water walking on the hot sand.

"My heels are extremely red, and the tips of my toes are extremely red," said Clark.

For many it was their first time getting in the water this summer.

"Yeah going under and everything, and the water's been really nice," said Carly Dombrowski, from Maple Shade.

Many families spent the day riding their bikes on the boardwalk, and spending time with their families. They hope the rest of the weekend continues to stay dry.

"Just enjoying this breeze, the ocean is beautiful, we just saw a ton of dolphins out there," said Pat Gowland, from Springfield, Pennsylvania.
