Families hit the shore, support businesses on cloudy start to Memorial Day

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hand sanitizer dispensers are set up along the Ocean City boardwalk as families make their way back to the shore on Memorial Day.The chilly and cloudy weather got the day off to a slow start, but there was still a steady number of walkers, runners and bicyclists on the boardwalk."I feel a little bit more comfortable now like everybody else," said Helena Astolfi.Astolfi said she's still taking precautions while enjoying a morning walk with her mother."I have three teenage daughters, they're out and about, but when you're with your parents you want to be overly cautious. You want to be more careful, and it's a windy day and the droplets are in the air, so I want to be careful because I want to spend more time with my mom," Astolfi said.Face coverings are not required on the boardwalk, but local officials said they are highly recommended."You know, it's not about catching the disease, you just don't want to spread it. Wash your hands. Have a lot of common sense," Astolfi said.Others agree about the importance of good hygiene, but some are taking a different approach when it comes to face coverings."I find that everybody's pretty much adjusting to it like they would at home. I don't agree with it, but I just think it's like the flu. We have to be healthy and practice healthy tips like you do every day," said Kris Fisher.For those hitting the surf while trying to catch a wave, it was also quite different this year."Besides being laid off for work. More time to do this, that's about it," said surfer Joe Marcozzi,Surfer Mat Damico said, "I'm usually down here every Memorial Day, but obviously with everything going on, not as crowded."And because of that, many of the usual attractions are shut down and nearly all businesses that are open are limited to take out and delivery."There should be thousands of people here right now spending money and having a good time. It's just unfortunate that it's not really like that right now, but we'll bounce back," said Damico.State leaders continue to stress the importance of following the guidelines while at the shore to further reduce the spread of the coronavirus.