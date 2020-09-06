Families hoping to continue to go down the shore after Labor Day Weekend

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This summer has been unlike any summer at the Jersey Shore.However, now that establishments on the boardwalk have figured out how to operate during a pandemic, they expect to stay open longer now, to make up for lost revenue from the start of the summer."Summer's definitely not over," said Karen Schaevitz, the owner of Goofy Golf, in Ocean City.Summer hasn't been in full swing this season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, leaving businesses on Ocean City's boardwalk struggling financially at the unofficial end of summer."We lost April, May and June, so we're hoping, I hope, that September even into October could bring us some more revenue," said Schaevitz.Many parents who have children who will be learning virtually this school year, say they should have more time to spend down the shore throughout the fall."I definitely want to come back," said Shawne Lewis, from Lindenwold, New Jersey. "I'm Jersey born and bred, so I definitely want to support businesses."Especially important now that indoor dining is allowed, as most boardwalk restaurants have been relying mainly on takeout."This will be the first time dining in, so we're looking good," said Chanell Waddell, from West Oak Lane.There were crowds on Atlantic City's boardwalk, but many folks Action News spoke with say they felt most were keeping their distance.However, some young people Action News spoke with on Ocean City's boardwalk say they didn't feel very safe."A lot of groups of people are together, and they don't have masks on a lot of young people," said Isabelle Zaccaro, from Blauvelt New York.Many say they're hoping there won't be a spike in cases after the holiday weekend."It's not like it's over, and people are kind of starting to act like it's not a real thing anymore," said Claudia Zaccaro.As long as the weather stays nice, many business owners said they plan to stay open. They're hoping tourists and locals will continue to come and support their shore towns.