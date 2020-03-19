Coronavirus

Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Maybe you've noticed this around your neighborhood: People are bringing their Christmas decorations out of storage as a way to spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.



Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday lightssocietycoronavirusfamilygood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon launch podcast
Union: Hundreds of Philadelphia airport layoffs amid virus
Coronavirus closures: Kohl's, TJ Maxx to close until April
Private medical practices struggle to get supplies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pa. to close
9 total coronavirus deaths in NJ; personal care businesses to close
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19
Health commissioner warns Philadelphia as test sites prepare to open
COVID-19 Montco: Cases jump to 55; drive-thru testing opens Saturday
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Show More
Some Philadelphia Asian Americans link attacks to coronavirus rhetoric
COVID-19: All PSSA, Keystone exams canceled in Pa.
Union: Hundreds of Philadelphia airport layoffs amid virus
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News