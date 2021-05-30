Society

Families trying to find the bright side to gloomy Memorial Day weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Families trying to find the bright side to gloomy holiday weekend

It's been a cold and gloomy weekend down at the Jersey shore this Memorial Day weekend.

While there were some surfers riding the waves, there weren't many people out on the sand.

"It hasn't been the best with the weather, but this definitely made it better with the good waves," said Andrew Craft, a surfer from Plymouth Meeting.

Out on the boardwalk, many families were bundled up. Some said they decided to take a day trip.

SEE ALSO: Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums
EMBED More News Videos

Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums



"It's better than sitting in the house in this weather," said Andre Harrison of Mount Airy.

Indoor rides are open for children, which has been a great way to have fun while dodging the rain. Some families were trying to find the bright side to this special day.

"It is my 40th birthday, so my family treated me for the day because we vacation here for the summertime," said Christine Minker of Elkton, Maryland.

Others said they made it a point to come to Ocean City for the boardwalk food.

"The food here is just amazing," said Kelly Marroquan of Atlantic City.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean cityfamilyweathercommunitymemorial dayfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania set to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions Monday
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
1 arrested after manhunt for armed suspect in South Jersey
Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums
NJ high school senior credits special stuffed animal for acceptance into 20 colleges
1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Bala Cynwyd
Netanyahu could lose PM job as rivals attempt to join forces
Show More
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn put on 60-day IL after Achilles injury
AccuWeather: Turning drier and warmer this week
76ers look to secure series win over the Wizards
2 injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
More TOP STORIES News