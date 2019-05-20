Society

Family says woman mocked girl with special needs during 'Dumbo' movie

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A family in Texas said a woman mocked their daughter with special needs during a screening of 'Dumbo.'

The family captured part of the confrontation on camera inside a movie theater in Webster, about 25 miles from Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

The family captured part of the confrontation on camera inside the Webster movie theater.



"The kid is whooping continually," said the unidentified woman. "You don't bring a kid that goes 'Whoop, whoop, whoop,' every other minute to the movie. I'm leaving. You ruined the movie.'"

Nina Vasquez said her 8-year-old daughter Maci Campbell is diagnosed with autism.

Vasquez said Maci is a second grader who loves Starbucks, the Ninja Turtles, and chocolate milk.

Vasquez told KTRK-TV that Maci, along with other students from Heights Elementary, attended the 9 a.m. showing of 'Dumbo' last Tuesday. She said it was a field trip that turned into a disappointing experience.

KTRK has been unable to reach the woman in the video regarding the situation; her face has been blurred.

"Educate yourself. Educate yourself before you attack someone," said Vasquez. "This lady came out of nowhere and said, 'Can you please shut her up?'"

Vasquez said she wanted to share her story to tell the world.

"Be patient. Be kind if you encounter a child with special needs," Vasquez said.

Vasquez said the woman should have just asked her about her daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismspecial needs childrenmoviecaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial
AccuWeather: Still Warm and Humid, Afternoon Storms Possible
2 people shot while sitting in car in Logan
Walnut Street ramp to I-76 to temporarily close
Commencement speaker vows to pay off class of 2019's student loans
Video shows N.J. officer punching teen during arrest
Doctors say children not eating enough seafood
Show More
Police: Man shot, killed in Darby Township
Delco church vandalized with pro-choice graffiti
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
'American Idol' finale: Fans decide between final 3
'Game of Thrones' petition seeks to remake Season 8
More TOP STORIES News